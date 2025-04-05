She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Bragged About Himself And Then Talked About Other Girls He Had Dated

santypan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Dating in the big city means there are a lot of fish in the sea you can choose from, but unfortunately, the sea is also filled with garbage.

TikToker Rayn (@rayn.in.the.city) lives in the Detroit area. She met this guy on a dating app, and they made plans to go out for their first date.

The moment she laid eyes on him in person, she got the feeling that she should go home. It wasn’t just that he looked nothing like his photos; his whole vibe just seemed like he was a walking red flag.

When they sat down at a bar, he started bragging about his hair and how long it took him to do it. He also claimed to be one of the best chefs in the area.

She was super uncomfortable at first, but once she told herself there would be no second date, she began to relax a little.

She decided just to enjoy the night, which was somewhat difficult with such bad company. He proceeded to tell her that he had been hanging out with a 19-year-old girl all summer, even though he was 27. Apparently, he had really liked the girl because she was fun, wild, spontaneous, and unpredictable.

Then, he told Rayn about another woman who was closer to his age. The woman had gotten drunk, and he had nobly refrained from sleeping with her because he had already slept with her before.

Rayn was appalled by his story. He topped it all off by suggesting that they hook up in a car, and he was pretty pushy about it, too.

At one point, one of the guys sitting near them bought her a drink, which made Rayn’s date uncomfortable. At the end of the date, she did not want to walk to her car with him, so she decided to go to the restroom to allow him to leave first.

He was baffled, but luckily, he didn’t put up a fight about it. She waited in the bathroom for five to 10 minutes. When she walked out, he was gone, much to her relief.

