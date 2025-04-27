She Saw A Strange Ghost Boy In The Woods, And Then Her Sister-In-Law Dreamed About Him

robsonphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Back when this woman was six-years-old, which was thirteen years ago, she was hanging out at her aunt’s home along with her 12-year-old female cousin, her 13-year-old brother, and her twin brother.

At one point, they thought it would be fun to go out and play in the woods together. This was something they frequently did back when they were kids, so it wasn’t unusual at all for them to take off into the trees on a whim.

She and her 12-year-old cousin made their way over to a cave they had discovered once, and the boys were lagging behind them.

As they turned around and made their way back to the boys, the boys picked up acorns and began tossing them at them jokingly.

“They had hidden in this old shack they found, so we couldn’t throw anything back at them. Still, nothing weird or out of the ordinary — just kids playing,” she explained.

“Suddenly, we heard our aunt calling for us. [My cousin and I] started walking down the hill toward the boys when they came out of the shack.”

“Right behind my twin brother was this little boy, about our age at the time. He was blonde and wearing older-style clothing. I specifically remember his shirt was light blue and his pants were dark.”

Puzzled, she questioned her cousin about the boy, as she had not seen him out there playing with them before. Her cousin asked her if she meant her brother, and she clarified that she was talking about the blonde boy standing behind her brother.

Staring back at her, her cousin informed her that there was no boy over there. She’s convinced she did see a little boy that day, though she has not seen him since then.

robsonphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Earlier this year, she moved into an older home along with her brother and her sister-in-law. One evening, she was home alone with her sister-in-law, and her brother was out of town on a work trip.

“She woke up from a nightmare and started explaining it to me. She said that in the dream, she was sitting in the living room with me when we heard someone knocking on the door,” she added.

“She went to answer it, and standing there was a little blonde boy. She asked where his parents were and let him inside. As soon as she did, he launched at me and started attacking me. Then she woke up.”

“I knew in my soul that the little boy she was talking about was the same boy I saw in the woods when I was a kid. I don’t know how I knew — I just did. So I asked her, ‘Was he wearing a light blue shirt and dark pants?’”

Her sister-in-law shot her a look like she was acting insane before confirming that the boy was dressed in those exact same clothes she had described.

Now, she’s feeling creeped out that the boy she saw in the woods all those years ago is the same boy her sister-in-law dreamt about.

“I still don’t know how to feel about this. Did that little boy follow my twin brother home all those years ago and just…stay?” she wondered.

“And why is he showing up again now? It doesn’t make any sense.”

What do you think about this, and have you ever seen a ghost? You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski