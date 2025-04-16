She’s Upset Her Friends Made $5,000 After Unexpectedly Charging For A Birthday Party At Their Restaurant

Not so long ago, this 30-year-old woman went to a birthday party for one of her friends named Megan. Megan and her husband Dave own a restaurant in their town that does quite well, so the couple invited 40 guests to come to their restaurant to celebrate Megan’s birthday.

Megan and Dave shut the restaurant down for the night so they could have privacy, and the only people in the place were those invited to attend the event.

“At the beginning of the night, Dave made a birthday toast and said something along the lines of, ‘Thank you all for being here to celebrate Megan — order whatever you want!’ So everyone kind of assumed it was being hosted, or at the very least subsidized,” she explained.

“Nobody expected a free night necessarily, but the vibe was definitely ‘you’re invited to celebrate with us,’ not ‘this is a group dinner and you’re footing your own bill.'”

As the evening came to an end, the servers walked around passing out the bills to everyone. Every single guest was charged the full price for whatever they had enjoyed.

Many couples who were at Megan’s birthday party unexpectedly spent $350 or more, since nobody knew they were required to foot the bills for their drinks and food.

It was certainly confusing and off-putting, since Dave acted like they were all party guests, not customers who should pay for a service.

“Megan and Dave are not hurting financially — they just built a brand new home, drive luxury cars, and take vacations,” she added.

“From what we can tell, they profited around $5,000 from the night — off of their closest friends. Since then, a lot of us have been keeping our distance.”

“It just felt super icky, like we were tricked into attending what was actually a cash-grab dinner disguised as a party.”

Megan has noticed their friend group pulling away, and she can’t understand why it’s happening. She’s curious if she’s somehow in the wrong for being upset over what Megan and Dave pulled, and for not longer wanting to be friends with them.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





