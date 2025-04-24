She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Said He Wouldn’t Date A Girl With Kids, Yet She Found Out He’s A Dad

This woman does not have children of her own, and she only dates men who are not single dads. So when she came across a guy on a dating app with a sentence in his profile discussing how he’s not willing to date a girl with kids, she reasonably assumed that meant he was child-free.

They went out on a date, grabbed coffee together, and chit-chatted. This guy mentioned to her that he had dated a single mom before, who had shared custody, yet that turned out not to be the best thing for him.

He added that he enjoys how child-free women have more time to devote to him and working out/staying in good shape.

“Okay, I already got a bit of an icky feeling then based on this comment, but then this dude goes on to confess that he has TWO KIDS himself,” she explained.

“Then he said he didn’t want to tell about it right away, because we should ‘get to know each other’ first. I am just tired.”

“Why do some people think that they can set certain rules for others that they’re not willing to fulfill themselves? SMH. It’s not the first time I’ve encountered this either.”

She’s even gone out with guys who claim to only want a girl who’s into working out, but they don’t hit the gym themselves.

Or she’s encountered guys who don’t want to date girls only interested in hooking up, yet they have hooked up with every girl in town.

She’s honestly sick and tired of the lack of honesty that’s pervasive in the dating world.

“I understand we may sometimes have preferences that are not applicable to ourselves,” she clarified. “I want/prefer someone who’s not in my own field of work, for example.”

“Not for financial reasons, but I guess I’ve always been more into creative guys than STEM guys. We’re all entitled to our preferences. I just find it deceptive to lie, and his reasons for wanting a child-free woman, in my opinion, are gross.”

She’s left wondering if hypocritical men are commonplace, and she’s curious how she can avoid dating them in the future.

What advice do you have for her?

