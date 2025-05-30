A Homeless Man Did Something Kind For Him, So This Influencer Raised Over $100,000 To Help Him Out

TikTok @jimmydarts - pictured above is Jeff

The internet isn’t always about cat videos and chaos. Sometimes, moments of pure kindness manage to break through all the noise.

After TikToker Jimmy Darts (@jimmydarts) and his fanbase raised over $100,000 for a homeless man from Irvine who did something kind, he will no longer be sleeping on the streets.

Jeff Daley had been homeless for eight years, spending his nights in a sleeping bag on the streets. One day, he crossed paths with influencer Jimmy Darts at his new job at a Sprouts Market in Irvine, California.

Darts approached Daley, asking for money even though he didn’t really need it. He pretended he was a dollar short for a pack of organic applesauce for his kid. Daley gave him his last dollar. Darts then gave Daley $500 to reward him for his kindness.

That’s when Daley opened up to him about being homeless. He was able to get a free gym membership because of his age, where he showers every morning to prepare for work.

Afterward, Darts created a GoFundMe account for Daley to help him out, which reached $94,746 in just four days.

A few days later, he went back to the store to surprise Daley, causing him to tear up. In the video, which has received 3.6 million views, his coworkers hugged him in excitement one by one.

Daley is currently staying in a hotel while Darts helps him find somewhere more permanent to live. This chance encounter with a homeless man turned into a heartwarming viral moment!

The money is now helping Daley transform his life, giving him a fresh start he never saw coming, all because he chose to be kind.

TikTok @jimmydarts – pictured above is Jeff

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I was wondering if I was going to be dying out here on the street, but now I’m thinking I’m not going to be,” said Daley.

The fundraiser is still open and is at $158,155 so far, surpassing the initial goal of $100,000. It’s enough to restore your faith in humanity! In the comments section, many TikTok users were moved by the story.

“So many Americans are one paycheck away from being homeless. My youngest daughter lives with me and helps me so much. Bless you both,” wrote one user.

“8 years of heartache and now onto a life of peace and relief. I love how his coworkers rallied for him, too,” commented another.

“Awww bless him. You can literally see the relief in his face when he realized he won’t be on the streets anymore!!!” exclaimed a third.

If you would like to make a donation, you can find the link here.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan