A Neglected Little Girl Knocked On Her Door Asking For Dinner, So She Stepped Up Without Hesitation

Ekaterina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

A couple of days ago, a little girl who lived in the neighborhood knocked on TikToker Sasha’s (@fierce5079) door and asked to be invited to dinner. When Sasha stepped outside, she was hit with a strong odor emanating from the neighbor girl.

The little girl obviously needed a bath. She told her that she was hungry and was not allowed to ask people for food.

But if someone invited her over for dinner, she could go. Sasha instructed her to go get a swimsuit and come back to the house.

After the little girl and Sasha’s daughter had put on their swimsuits, Sasha put the sprinkler under the trampoline so the water would rinse them off.

They played outside for an hour. In the meantime, Sasha threw the girl’s soiled clothes into the washing machine.

As she grabbed the clothes, the stench coming from them was so overpowering that she gagged. The little girl most likely hadn’t changed her clothes for more than a week.

Sasha also made dinner and ran a bath with bubbles. Then, she had the girls sit in the bathtub. The neighbor girl asked Sasha’s daughter if she could wash her hair because she couldn’t remember the last time it was washed.

Once she was nice and clean, the girl got to put on warm clothes and enjoy a hot meal. While they ate, Sasha brushed and detangled her hair for over an hour.

Sasha also told the little girl to come to her house anytime she needed a hot meal. She noted that the girl was at her house for about three hours, and her parents did not even come looking for her once.

In the comments section, many TikTok users praised Sasha for being a safe space for the little girl. Others shared about how they had been in similar situations and expressed their appreciation for Sasha.

“I was raised this way; my parents were drug addicts. A very nice lady fed me breakfast every morning at the bus stop and hand-me-downs from her daughter. I remember that still at 47,” commented one user.

“My mom did this for my childhood friend. Her mom would beat her for asking for food. She was at my house every day, where she was safe until high school. She became a nurse and thanked my mom for saving her,” stated another.

“My neighbor waited around the corner every morning to hand me a bag of food and a Caprisun for school because my parents neglected me. He was my lifesaver,” chimed in a third.

