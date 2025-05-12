The Worst Fight She Ever Saw While In Prison Involved A Bowl Of Scorching Hot Mayonnaise

Jen Gomez (@jenjengomez2.0) spent 10 years in a female prison in Florida, and she’s on TikTok talking about the worst prison fight she ever witnessed. Usually, fights that occur in female prisons have something to do with girlfriend drama.

So, there were two women who had been in an on-and-off relationship for years. Both of them still had a significant amount of time left to serve. One of the women was more feminine, and the other took on the more dominant, masculine role.

That day, the feminine woman was mad at her girlfriend because she had supposedly been cheating with several different women in the prison.

They did not live in the same dorm, and the feminine girlfriend kept hearing rumors. She was starting to get sick of it.

On the day of the fight, everyone was outside. The dominant girl was sitting under a pavilion, waiting for her girlfriend. As she was waiting, she chatted with other women.

The feminine girlfriend had a friend who worked at the canteen, so she asked them to heat up a bowl of mayonnaise until it was scorching hot.

On her way outside, the feminine girlfriend grabbed the bowl. As she walked out onto the field, she immediately noticed her girlfriend talking to other women.

She marched right up to her and threw the bowl of boiling hot mayonnaise into her face. The mayonnaise hit the side of her face, causing her to start screaming. Everybody was staring, and the officers ran to the pavilion to quell the chaos.

The feminine girlfriend yelled at the dominant one as she clutched her bright red face in pain. The officers put her in handcuffs and escorted her away.

They also put handcuffs on the other girl. In prison, whenever there was a fight, all parties involved had to be cuffed, and a proper investigation carried out.

The officers realized that the dominant girlfriend was seriously injured, so she was taken to the prison hospital instead of the captain’s office.

After two weeks, she came back to the compound with several scabs, burns, and scars all over her face. She had to have regular wound dressings and cleanings for weeks.

The feminine girl ended up doing a lot of time in confinement. Months later, she was shipped to another prison. The dominant girl then did everything she could to get herself in confinement and kicked out of prison so she could be shipped to the same place her girlfriend was at.

