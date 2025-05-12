His Best Friend Went On A Double Date With His Ex-Wife And Her Affair Partner, So He Feels Betrayed

Kalim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Two years ago, this 44-year-old man caught his 43-year-old wife, Julie, cheating on him with one of her male coworkers, after he discovered the text messages between them.

Back then, he and Julie were both employed at a company her family owned. When he came across the texts, he confronted Julie, who confessed to the emotional affair.

Julie also came clean about feeling like she was no longer happy in their marriage, and she had kept that from him for years.

“We had been married over 20 years, owned a house together, and have 2 (now adult) children together,” he explained.

“The discovery of the emotional affair led to our divorce, sale of our marital home, and my immediate resignation from my position at the company…”

“Over the last year, I have worked to rebuild my life, finding a new job, moving into my own place, and now have a GF who I love. Getting to where I am today, though, was not in any way easy, and this whole process was one of the most difficult things I have ever been through.”

Now, he has a best friend named Mike whom he has been close to for more than a decade. He talks to Mike basically on a daily basis; that’s the kind of bond they have.

Back when he was still with Julie, they would get together with Mike and his wife Ashley, and they took vacations all together, too.



As soon as Mike and Ashley learned of Julie’s affair, they instantly sided with him and showed him support through the divorce.

But then Ashley and Julie reconnected after the dust had settled, as they liked one another, and he wasn’t offended by that.

“I even know that Mike and Julie would still talk and text from time to time, which I also had no problem with,” he said.

“Yesterday, though, I was scrolling through Facebook and I saw that Mike, Ashley, Julie, and the affair partner (now boyfriend) are all out at a comedy show together, and this just kind of rubbed me the wrong way.”

“I felt a sense of betrayal by my good friend Mike that he would be out on the town hanging with my ex-wife’s affair partner. To add some additional context, Mike and Ashley recently also had their own affair partner issues when Mike discovered that…Ashley was texting a male coworker.”

He doesn’t see how Mike and Ashley will be able to remain married for much longer, but that’s besides the point: he really wants to cut Mike out of his life after the double date.

Do you think he should do this?

