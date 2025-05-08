He Asked A Girl Out On A Last-Minute Date And Got Accused Of Treating Her Like A Backup Plan

Dating apps: convenient, exciting, and occasionally confusing beyond belief. One 41-year-old guy thought he’d found the perfect match—a 35-year-old girl he instantly clicked with.

Their conversations were easy to have from the get-go, and he felt like the sparks were flying. He definitely liked this girl, and she was acting like she was into him as well.

He was excited about getting to meet her in real life and develop a genuine bond. He made plans to help a friend out this upcoming weekend, which he told the girl about.

He then suggested they make their first date for the weekend after, which she agreed to on Tuesday. Just two days later, his friend canceled their plans, so he was thrilled about getting to see if this girl would like to go on a date sooner than they had arranged for.

He informed the girl about his plans falling through, and said he was happy to go on their first date in two weekends, or he would be able to meet up sooner.

She didn’t immediately get back to him, and when she did, she mentioned she was no longer interested in going on a date at all.

“She said that she was unwilling to be someone’s ‘backup plan,’ and that the whole thing massively turned her off, and sorry but goodbye,” he said.

“I explained that she wasn’t a backup plan – I was just excited about the possibility of getting to see her sooner, and felt it was lucky that my friend had canceled.”

“She said she understood that, but it doesn’t change her feelings. She felt like I was using her as a backup plan. And she was disappointed because she thought there was good potential between us. And then she un-matched me, and that was the end of it.”

He’s left feeling upset and super confused, as he only had the best of intentions with moving up their first date.



Was he wrong for suggesting they meet earlier, or was she overreacting by assuming the worst?

