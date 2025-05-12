She Got A Wedding Called Off After She Caught The Groom With His Secret Girlfriend At A Private Dinner

As a chef who caters to weddings, Emma (@culinaryemand) has a lot of jaw-dropping stories about couples, and she’s on TikTok telling one of them.

Before the pandemic, she would do tastings with couples prior to their wedding so they could make sure the food on the menu was to their liking. One couple met up with her for their taste test. They loved the menu and decided to book her for their wedding.

Everything was going smoothly. But then, COVID-19 hit, and everyone was canceling and postponing their events.

The bride reached out to Emma, saying that she needed to postpone her wedding. However, she was still planning on doing a micro-wedding in June.

Around April, Emma received a phone call from a woman who wanted to do a private chef dinner for her boyfriend and his twin brother for their birthday. There would be four people at the dinner—herself, the twins, and the other brother’s girlfriend.

Emma made a cake for the event. When she arrived, the two girlfriends were there, setting up for the surprise dinner.

Finally, the twins walked in, and Emma saw that one of them was the groom who was supposed to have a micro-wedding in June.

Emma and the groom just stared at each other. She didn’t say anything, but he kept making awkward eye contact with her the whole time. The dinner went well, but she felt like vomiting because she knew this man had a fiancée.

At the end of the evening, the groom walked her to the door. He handed her a $100 bill, obviously trying to buy her silence about his infidelity.

When Emma got home, she was torn over what to do. Finally, she decided to email the bride to confirm that the micro-wedding was still on for June.

The bride replied that it was still on, and she was super excited for it. Emma responded that she didn’t think she would be able to work the wedding anymore in good conscience and described the private birthday dinner she had worked.

The bride thanked her for the information and ended up canceling the wedding. Emma refunded her deposit because she felt terrible. Hopefully, the ex-groom gets what’s coming to him!

