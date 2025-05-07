Her Best Friend Slept With Her Boss, And Now He’s Trying To Get Her Fired

insta_photos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Mixing business with your personal life is bound to get messy. This woman’s 33-year-old best friend wound up sleeping with her boss five months ago, and now he’s trying to get her fired.

Her friend works for an enormous international corporation, and when her company held its Christmas party, her best friend noticed her 40-year-old boss had quite a lot to drink.

She was on her way out of the party when her boss asked if she could walk him across the street to his hotel, and her best friend said yes.

Her best friend and boss had an excellent, professional relationship, and her best friend had a tremendous amount of respect for this man.

Upon arriving at the hotel, her best friend’s boss asked her best friend to come up to the room with him, as he had something he wanted to talk to her about.

Her best friend went up to the room and chatted about work with her boss. Suddenly, her boss jumped into bed and shut the lights off.

“She never ever suspected he might be interested in her. He told her to come sit next to him, she did, and when he tried to touch her, she said no, and wanted to leave,” she explained.

“He starts crying about how hard it was for his wife of 16 years to finally get pregnant, and now he feels lonely. She goes to comfort him and they kiss, she says ‘no’ two times after that and tries leaving, but they end up sleeping together.”

“My friend knows how bad she is. And deeply regrets what happens. But as soon as they came back to work, he has been making her life miserable…”

insta_photos – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her best friend’s boss is very high up at the company, and while her best friend is attempting to do her job flawlessly, her boss is still creating problems.

Her boss even spoke to her manager and blamed her for incidents she’s not at fault for, so obviously, he’s trying to get her axed.

She’s worried her best friend will end up getting fired, and she’s curious how she can help her best friend stay protected here.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski