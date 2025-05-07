She Was So Upset She Cried When Her Fiancé Proposed Since It Was So Lame, Yet He Put A Lot More Effort Into Popping The Question To His Ex

Levon - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This woman made it crystal clear to her fiancé that she expected him to make a grand gesture when the time came to propose to her.

She has friends in common with her fiancé, who filled her in on how he proposed to his ex, and yes, he was engaged once prior to meeting her.

“It was romantic. He rented the marry me signs and he flew her to Cyprus. Also, he spent $8k on his ex’s ring. It was a short proposal, and he was able to return the ring,” she explained.

It’s never a good idea to compare your current relationship to the ones your partner had in the past, but that’s hard to do when your friends give you all the details.

Anyway, her fiancé just proposed to her in a way that lacked any thought or effort. They were lying in bed together when her fiancé reached into the drawer of their nightstand, whipped out the ring, and asked if she would marry him.

She agreed, but she wants her fiancé to propose to her for a second time and do it right. She’s been with him for four years and has a kid with him, so she thinks he owes her a proper proposal.

She started crying after the proposal was done, as she felt so sad and hurt. She couldn’t understand why he would treat her like she wasn’t worth the effort.

“This is so embarrassing. I would never feel comfortable sharing our proposal story with anyone. I wanted something romantic,” she added.

“It didn’t even have to be expensive like the way he splurged for his ex of 2 years. I wanted something meaningful and romantic, like on a date, or bring me back to the first place we met and propose there.”

Levon – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I wanted a better setting. Seriously, the worst thing he could have done was propose in bed. He also bought a $100 wedding band. Not even an actual engagement ring.”

He never once asked her if she had a style of ring she really liked, and she wished he did. There’s not one part of her proposal she enjoyed – she hated the whole thing.

She can’t help but compare her proposal to the one his ex got. She’s bent over backwards for her fiancé, including caring for the child he had with his ex, and she feels humiliated that he didn’t even propose to her in a nice way.

She decided to tell her fiancé that she wants him to propose again, and he jumped to calling her an ingrate. He feels she should be thankful he even got her a ring, as he claims many men are not even interested in getting married.

That infuriated her further, so she dragged up how he proposed to his ex. Her fiancé responded that he was young and silly back then and that his ex put the pressure on him to do something romantic.

“But he didn’t care enough to do it for me. My friends and family are telling me to drop [him] because he’s obviously still in love with his ex, but they hardly communicate other than child schedule arrangements,” she continued.

“I do think he doesn’t love me as much as I thought he did after that proposal.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski