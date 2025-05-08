Her Boyfriend Makes More Than $1 Million Dollars A Year While She’s Struggling Financially

zadorozhna - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Imagine discovering the love of your life, the guy who checks every box—kind, generous, thoughtful, and supportive. You’ve hit the jackpot, right?

But what happens when you realize your perfect match makes twenty times what you earn? For one 28-year-old woman, finding out that her seemingly down-to-earth 40-year-old boyfriend pulls in well over a million dollars a year, while she’s scraping by, left her reeling.

She characterizes their relationship as healthy, and she appreciates that she and her boyfriend communicate in an efficient and honest way.

They’ve been dating for a year, and she says he’s pretty much perfect and a gentleman. Her boyfriend is sweet, he’s introspective, and he pays for literally everything.

“He even understands how much more work I have to do than him to look attractive and stylish every day for him,” she explained.

“But he let slip last night that (bashfully) he was a few grand short of his goal of making $1,300,000 in the past year.”

“He knows it’s ridiculous to complain, but I just laughed because I didn’t know what to say; I was shocked at just how vast the discrepancy in our earnings is.”

She estimated he was making more like $300,000 to $400,000 annually, not over a million dollars! Her boyfriend is a corporate lawyer, meanwhile, she’s a journalist and she’s also beginning a new role as a reservist in the army.

She makes $66,000 a year before having to pay taxes, and she’s trying to pay down her student loans, which she needed in order to get her career.

She’s aware her industry doesn’t pay that great, but she doesn’t hold a grudge against her boyfriend for earning an insane amount of money, as he does work his heart out for it.

“But…I struggle to cover my rent, food, living costs, and repayments. I volunteer with homeless folks and usually set aside $150 to give to single mothers I work with who are really suffering,” she continued.

“I know it’s a foolish act; right now, I basically save next to nothing. Plus, I’m due to have essential surgery next week that my country’s health system won’t cover, so my savings will be gobbled up.”

“It’s his money. I don’t want his money. When we marry, I don’t expect to ‘make bank’ or anything. That’s not why I love him. But I am struggling to reconcile this, and I worry that it will create problems in the future. If I’m being honest, I’m concerned that in the future he might seek out a woman closer to his pay grade.







Can love truly bridge a financial chasm this wide, or is she right to fear that he’ll eventually find a woman who brings in seven figures a year?

