Her Boyfriend’s Mad That She Won’t Let Him Move In With Her After Dating For Three Months

Do you think there’s such a thing as moving in with your significant other too quickly? How would you feel if your S.O. asked to move in with you after just a few months of dating, insisting it would benefit them financially?

This 32-year-old woman has been with her 35-year-old boyfriend Ryan for a bit more than three months so far.

Their relationship is great, and they spend time together multiple times a week. They like being around one another, and they have been moving at a decent pace in getting to know the other person.



“About two weeks ago, Ryan brought up the idea of moving in together. I was surprised. Three months feels way too soon for something that big, especially considering I’ve lived alone for the past five years and really value my personal space,” she explained.

“I told him as gently as I could that I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment yet and wanted to continue building our relationship slowly.”

“He didn’t take it well. He said I was “putting up walls” and that “if I knew he was the one, I wouldn’t hesitate.” He also mentioned that his lease is ending soon, and moving in with me would help him save money. That part made me uncomfortable—like this was less about love and more about convenience.”

After she shut down moving in with Ryan, he’s been pulling away from her while talking about the topic in a passive-aggressive way.

Ryan cracked jokes to her friends that she’s acting like he’s a guest and keeping him at a distance. Many of her friends feel she’s being too cautious and has nothing to lose by living with Ryan.

However, she’s seen too many people rush into relationships, only to have them end in disaster, so that’s why she would rather take her time here.

“I’m starting to question myself, though. Am I being too guarded, or is three months just too soon?” she wondered.

“[Am I the jerk] for refusing to let my boyfriend move in this early?”

