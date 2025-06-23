She Told Her Mom She’s The Reason She’s Never Having Kids

How someone’s parents treated them growing up can absolutely influence their decision to have kids later down the line.

This 28-year-old woman’s mom has been hounding her for the last several years about having children of her own.

“I’m 28, married, financially stable by all accounts; the ‘perfect’ time to start trying, according to her. But every time she brings it up, I shut it down,” she explained.

“Yesterday, she cornered me at a family BBQ in front of my aunts, like she always does, and goes, ‘When are you gonna stop being selfish and give me a grandbaby?’ Like she was asking for candy.”

“And I just… snapped. I said, ‘Maybe if you hadn’t spent my entire childhood screaming at me for spilling milk, or guilt-tripping me for needing therapy, or making me feel like a burden for existing, I’d actually want to be a mom.'”

Everyone fell silent, as they had clearly overheard her shutting her mom down about the topic of kids. Her aunt actually choked on the wine that she was drinking.

Her mom went as red as a tomato, before walking off in a huff to the kitchen. Her dad sighed and told her that she should not have said that to her mom.

She didn’t have a choice; there was no other way for her to make her mom get the picture, as she’s tried multiple tactics without any success.

She’s attempted to be kind. She’s tried being ambiguous. She’s mentioned to her mom that she and her husband are too invested in their jobs to have kids.

Nothing she says makes a difference; her mom doesn’t hear her out. Her mom continues to push and act like she has a say.

“Now my phone is blowing up with texts from family saying I was too harsh, that she’s ‘just excited,’ that I ‘hurt her feelings,'” she added.

“But what about my feelings? What about the fact that every time I imagine having a kid, all I can think is ‘I don’t want to turn into her?'”

“My husband says I’m not wrong, but I should apologize to keep the peace. I don’t want to apologize. I want her to get it.”

Do you think she was wrong to let her mom know she’s not having kids because of her?

You can read the original post below.

