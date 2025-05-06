Her Son Broke A Bully’s Nose, And She Refused To Make Him Apologize

dikushin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 34-year-old mom has three boys who are 12 (A), 8 (B), and 4 (C). Her oldest son has a friend in their same neighborhood named D, who decided to start relentlessly bullying her middle son, B.

This went on for multiple weeks, and D would make fun of her son, push him, and call him mean names. D even attempted to lock him inside the bathroom in their local park.

Her son got bruises from what D did, and when she reached out to D’s parents, they didn’t do anything and blamed D’s behavior on just being a kid.

“Last week, these unfortunate events reached their highest peak when my older son A saw D pushing my younger son B on the playground,” she explained.

“During all the pushing, B also scraped his face and elbow. A lost it, went up to D and walloped him. I do not appreciate violence, but for some reason, B’s behavior is acceptable to me.”

“Now, D’s parents are absolutely livid and are now seeking a formal apology. They say my son, who is 12 years old, is “dangerous” and that they might seek legal counsel. They warned us, rather ominously, that if we didn’t force A to apologize, they would escalate the matter.”

She wasn’t threatened by them and said there was no way she would make A apologize to D. She even questioned A about whether he feels like he has to say sorry for stepping in to help his brother.

Anyway, she put everything back on D’s parents and said they were silent while D bullied and stalked her son. She reminded them that she attempted to speak to them about it, and they didn’t do a single thing to help.

Only now that D is injured do his parents want to take the matter seriously. While she doesn’t think it’s great that D’s nose is currently broken, she can’t punish her oldest son for sticking up for her middle one.

“I am not going to vilify him for refusing to back down when he shouldered the responsibility of defending his younger sibling, while everyone turned their backs on him,” she continued.

“They are claiming that we are raising a son that is dangerously violent. In my case, I would argue that it’s a child who knows how and when to set boundaries. So… [am I the jerk] for not forcing my son to give an apology?”

