Her Date Made Her Ride On A Scooter: Then They Crashed, And It Only Got Worse

In college, TikToker Faith (@faith.adcock) met this guy while she and her friends were out on the town. They exchanged contact information but didn’t really hit it off. A couple of months later, he randomly asked her out on a date.

Faith went to school in Lawrence, Kansas, and he lived in Kansas City, which was a 40-minute drive away from each other.

She drove to Kansas City to meet him at his apartment, and they decided to go to a bar. At the time, she was not yet 21, but she wasn’t planning on having anything to drink.

There was also a football game going on that night. When the game was over, he wanted to show her around different spots in Kansas City.

His preferred method of transportation was to take electric scooters, which Faith had never used before. He told her to hop on the back of his scooter and hold on tight.

As they sped through the city, many cars drove past them. People honked, leaned out of their windows to yell, and laughed at them. Faith was super embarrassed and felt like she wanted to cry.

When they got closer to their destination, he tried to maneuver the scooter onto a sidewalk. However, he crashed into the curb, and they both went flying onto the ground.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the incident just added to the list of embarrassing moments that happened during the date.

The first destination was Union Station, where Faith had already been on a date with a different boy last year. They still had a decent time, though.

The next spot was a lookout point that provided a nice view of the whole city. Again, Faith had already seen the place.

At that point, she was ready to go home. So, he called for a ride, and they headed back to his apartment. Then, they went down to the parking garage together to get her car, so he could validate her parking. Since there was a football game that day, the parking garage was busier than usual.

As a result, she was forced to sit in the car with him for an hour until they finally reached the exit. It turned out that people were able to leave without needing to get their parking validated, so there was no reason she had to be stuck in a car with him for an hour.

