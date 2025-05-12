She Flew To Vegas For A Guy Who Ghosted Her, So She Bought Herself A $5,000 Cartier Ring

One time, TikToker Eve (@ebtilley) flew to Las Vegas for a man she went on one date with a year ago, and he ended up ghosting her when she arrived.

At the time of the date, he had told her that he was not looking for a serious relationship. But then, he reached out to her on social media and invited her to come visit him.

She did not have his phone number because she had deleted it after he told her he didn’t want anything serious.

A romantic at heart, Eve thought this could be the moment that true love finally won out. She decided to travel to Las Vegas to see him. They kept in constant communication and discussed her flight details.

He planned to pick her up from the airport. But when she told him she had landed, he opened the message and did not respond.

He also did not show up at the airport. Later, she messaged him again, asking if he wanted to grab dinner after she got a ride to her hotel.

He read that message as well but still did not respond. So, she went to Cartier and bought herself a ring that cost $5,000 to make herself feel better. She spent 48 hours in Vegas alone.

When it was time for her flight to leave, she received a message from the guy, claiming that he had been in the hospital for alcoholism the entire time. Several TikTok users had similar stories to share in the comments section.

“Oh, I flew to Africa by myself to go see a guy who was neutral at best about me. He didn’t ghost me. We actually had an amazing time, but he did end things about 24 hours after I landed at home,” shared one user.

“I flew to Berlin and got ghosted three days in even though he asked me to stay for three weeks,” commented someone else.

“I was supposed to meet up with a guy I was talking to who’d call me 4-5 times a day. Went to Vegas, he never showed up, and after I got home, he said he got arrested. I didn’t care because I won money,” stated a third.

