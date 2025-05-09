Her Fiancé’s Been Sneaking Around With Their Babysitter

For the last five years, this 30-year-old woman has been with her 32-year-old fiancé. They have a daughter together who is eight, and she can honestly say her fiancé is her best friend and the man she thought she would grow old with.

Their wedding is happening next year, and their relationship has been amazing. Well, up until now.

Last night, while her fiancé was in the shower, she picked up his iPad to look something up quickly. While she was using the device, she saw a message from their 22-year-old babysitter come up.

Their babysitter watches their daughter a couple of days a week when she and her fiancé both have to be at work.

“She’s quiet, polite, and has always seemed trustworthy. I literally never thought twice. The message just said, ‘I miss you already.’ My stomach dropped,” she explained.

“I opened the thread and found weeks, maybe months, of messages. Flirting. Late-night ‘wish you were here’ texts. Plans to meet while I was working. Even things like ‘don’t wear that around her’ and ‘her’ being me.”

“My heart feels like it’s in my throat. This is someone we trusted to care for our child. And he’s been sneaking around behind my back like none of this meant anything.”

She didn’t confront her fiancé after he got out of the shower. Instead, she held it together and acted like her world wasn’t falling apart.

She was sick to her stomach and couldn’t bring herself to look at him. She’s left feeling embarrassed, revolted, and like her fiancé stabbed her in the back.

What makes her feel even more terrible about her fiancé’s infidelity is that their daughter loves him, and what he’s done will make her life change forever.

“I don’t want to cause a wedge between them, but he has ruined the fabric of our family with this,” she continued.

“I don’t know what to do. Do I confront him first? Her? Do I talk to a lawyer before I say anything? I can’t believe this is real.”

What advice do you have for her?

