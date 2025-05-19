Her Husband Left Her For His Ex-Wife, So She Feels Foolish

Nearly seven years ago, this woman got married to her husband, and he’s been a perfect gentleman throughout their relationship.

Her husband was married once before her, and his ex-wife has always made nasty comments to her. Her husband and his ex share kids with one another, so it’s not like she was ever able to avoid his ex.

One time, her husband’s ex told her to her face that she would steal him back and win him over. She laughed, not realizing how true that would be.

Four years after that conversation, her husband’s ex succeeded, and her husband left her for this woman.

“It’s been 3 months and it still doesn’t seem right. I told him I want him to be happy, and if getting his old family back together is what makes him happy, so be it,” she explained.

“I cried, but so did he. He said he was sorry, and if I never want to speak to him again, he understands. He’s helping me out in the divorce. He left me both cars, and we are selling the house and splitting the equity.”

“He found out my car needed a ton of work and discreetly paid for it. He told the shop to tell me it was covered under warranty. The only way I found out was because I needed to sign, and the cashier didn’t get the memo.”

Her utility bill was late, and her husband paid it all off without saying anything to her about it. He then told her that he was able to secure an apartment through his job and allowed her to stay there.

Except he lied about that; he had to pay for the apartment with his own money, which he did, so she would have a roof over her head.

She got notified that she was signed up for COBRA, which is another thing that her husband did on her behalf to try to help her out. He even pays for her phone bill, despite moving onto a different plan with his ex.

“They went to the lake yesterday. I saw it on Facebook. I pretend to be happy and understanding, but I’m not,” she continued.

“I thought we were in love. I thought we would have kids of our own. I thought he was my soulmate. Now I just feel like an idiot.”

What advice do you have for her?

