Her Mom Was Kidnapped In The ’70s, And They Don’t Know Who The Man Was

SasaStock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

When TikToker Christie Boch’s (@thatdocumentarygirl) mom was a kid, she was abducted. Her mom was born in the 1970s in Saskatchewan. When she was around four or five years old, she was playing at a park with her sister and her sister’s friend.

At the park, a man approached them with a machete and threatened to kill them if they didn’t follow him. He then took them to an unfinished basement.

Her sister and her friend managed to escape through one of the windows while the kidnapper was gone. They left Christie’s mom there and ran to get help.

When the kidnapper returned, he got really angry and started screaming at Christie’s mom. That was the last thing she remembered before the police showed up.

Nobody in the family ever talks about this incident, except for Christie’s mom, who has been pretty open about it.

They don’t know who the kidnapper was or if any justice was served since there are no records. Her mom thinks the kidnapper was a guy who lived in their neighborhood, and everyone had had a bad feeling about him.

Surprisingly, being kidnapped did not affect Christie’s mom’s parenting. She was still a trusting person and was never really afraid of the same thing happening to Christie and her sister growing up.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared their own traumatic experiences with being kidnapped and pointed out that people from previous generations just didn’t talk about that kind of stuff.

“Things that happened in the ’70s were so hush-hush. My sister was grabbed in the park when she was around 8, but got away and ran home. We never talked about it again. It was different back then,” commented one user.

“I was born in 1978. In 1982, I was abducted after falling off my bike. Woman pulled up, said I know your mom, put my bike in the car, and drove. 72 days until I was found,” wrote another.

“Wow! I was born in ’76, and one time, when I was on my way home from school in the early ’80s, two guys in a white van tried to get me in the van. All I remember is running as fast as I could home,” stated a third.

