She Called Off Her Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé’s Been Hooking Up With His Male Best Friend

Under a week ago, this woman was supposed to have gotten married, but she called it all off after discovering the secret her fiancé’s been keeping.

Since they’re not into tradition, they decided to spend the night before their wedding together (usually, the bride and groom are supposed to spend the evening before their wedding apart).

That night, they chit-chatted and looked back on all of their memories that resulted in a journey to the altar.

Now, one thing about her fiancé is that he’s always been interested in men and women, but she was accepting of that, and it never caused a problem in their relationship.

“We have a very close-knit group of friends, and he and his best friend grew up together and were one another’s support system throughout university,” she explained.

“He’s been very open about all this since I first met him. However, one thing I wasn’t aware of is that they were involved, and that my possible ex is still in love with him, and the feeling is mutual.”

“I asked him if he’d cheated on me before, and he confessed to ‘a few slipups’ but refused to go into detail. The morning of the wedding, I woke feeling sick and just totally overwhelmed and stressed.”

Her mind was racing as she began questioning her entire relationship. She decided to reach out to her fiancé’s best friend in order to have him confirm or deny the information she had received about him and her fiancé hooking up behind her back.

Her fiancé’s best friend lied to her first, but then confessed the truth: they had been getting together without her knowledge.

She called off her wedding and informed her fiancé that she needed a bit of time to gather her thoughts on everything.

However, she’s pretty positive that she is done with him and will not be able to move on after knowing he cheated on her.

“I feel emotionally shattered. It’s only been a few days, but his family and mine keep calling me, trying to get me to feel guilty for my choice,” she continued.

“We were paying for our wedding ourselves, and it was a small, local affair, but I understand people might be disappointed that something they’ve waited for isn’t going to happen, possibly ever.”

Their families are not aware of why she called off the wedding, and she’s afraid to out her fiancé, so she’s kept quiet.

What advice do you have for her?

