Her Sister Forged Legal Documents To Steal Their Parents’ Home And Assets

How would you feel if your parents passed away, and then you found out that your sibling had forged legal documents in order to steal their assets and home, leaving you with nothing?

A year ago, this woman’s mom and dad both ended up passing. Her dad had Alzheimer’s and dementia, while her mom had stage four cancer.

Her parents were still sick when her sister swooped in and put herself in charge. Her sister insisted that she had a Lady Bird Deed and Power of Attorney, though her sister refused to let her see copies of the documents.

Her sister also made it impossible for her to make decisions regarding the care of her parents, controlled her ability to visit them, and controlled all the finances.

She suspected her sister was neglecting her dad on top of all this, so she spent more than $15,000 while her dad was still alive in an effort to gain guardianship of him.

Not that long ago, she got hold of the Lady Bird Deed, and she instantly saw that her dad’s signature was forged on that document.

She took her dad’s real signatures, plus the fake one, and submitted them to a verification tool, which concluded his signature was indeed forged. Her lawyer also believes this is fraud.

So, her sister forged documents and was able to get her hands on the assets and home that their mom and dad had.



“To make matters worse, the notary who witnessed the signature is a friend of my sister’s. It appears that she may have signed it herself,” she explained.

“Now, my sister has assumed full ownership of our parents’ home and everything they owned. From what I understand, this could be a second-degree felony, especially for those who signed as witnesses or participated in the fraud.”

“I know I have a strong case, and I want justice for my parents and myself. But I’m stuck. A big part of me worries about what people, especially family, will think of me if I pursue it.”

She’s worried people will look at her and think she’s destroying her family, though she knows reality doesn’t align with that.

What advice do you have for her?

