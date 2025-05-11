His Wife Just Gave Birth To His Son, But He Wants To Leave Her Since He Has A Secret Girlfriend

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Seven years ago, this 34-year-old man got married to his 32-year-old wife. Following a miscarriage she had, she revealed to him that she had cheated on him several times throughout the last four years.

Her latest fling was finished a year ago, and since then, she’s been faithful. His wife pleaded with him to attend therapy with her so they could fix their marriage, but he didn’t have an interest in that.

He moved out of their home, but he would go back from time to time to care for their animals and do other things around the house.

When he was over there, his wife would do her best to persuade him to return home. He was considering a divorce, but he knew it would take a long time to get it.

“I hated the betrayal I felt, but I also missed my wife during the separation. One thing led to another, and we [slept together] and she got pregnant again,” he explained.

Right after his wife said she was pregnant, he had to travel 12 hours away for work for a period of time. His wife would phone him to provide him with updates on their unborn baby and discuss their marriage.

They were physically separated for nearly her entire pregnancy due to his career commitments. He did tell his wife he still was sure he wanted to get a divorce, though he promised he would take reconciling into consideration after their baby was born.

Spending a few months away from his wife made him realize that he no longer trusted her and didn’t have it in him to forgive her for cheating.

“I feel like the last 7 years of my life have been a lie. While I was away from her, I met someone and a relationship blossomed between us,” he added.

“I truly feel like I love this woman. She has been made aware that I am still married and that I have a baby on the way. My wife is not aware of my new girlfriend.”

“Fast forward to a month ago, I had to go home for the birth of our baby boy. My wife has been pressuring me to reconcile, but I told her that I plan to divorce her again. After the birth of our baby boy, she has been blaming me for ruining our family because I don’t want to stay with her and try to fix our marriage.”

He would really like to be able to peacefully co-parent with his wife, but given how unstable she’s acting, he’s not sure that will be possible.

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong for no longer wanting to stay married to his wife.

