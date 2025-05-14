She Called Off Her Wedding After Finding Out Her Fiancé Lied About Having Money To Help Pay For It

halcon1 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 33-year-old woman has been with her 32-year-old fiancé for the last five years, and he proposed to her in March of last year.

Their wedding date has been set for December, so in just a few months, they’re supposed to be walking down the aisle.

Her fiancé made a promise to her that he would pay for the majority of their wedding; we’re talking 70% of it. He let her know that he would transfer money directly into her account anytime she had to pay for a wedding-related expense.

So, she was the one who planned and booked everything. Last month, she had spent close to $500,000 on everything.

When she looked in her bank account, she could see that he hadn’t sent her any money, though. She continuously reminded him of his promise, and he would keep telling her that as soon as he got done with work, he would put the money in her account.

“I work in an accounting firm with over 40 clients, so I’m insanely busy and didn’t have time to double-check every day. But I trusted him,” she explained.

“When we finally sat down to talk about it, I found out he didn’t actually have the money. He planned to ask his parents or use future income, meaning he had been lying about having savings.”

“All this time, he bragged about being financially stable and successful (he’s a lawyer), but apparently, it was all talk. I understand that people can go through tough financial times, but lying about it and letting me carry all the burden? That felt like a betrayal.”

She ultimately chose to call off her wedding, and she dumped her fiancé, too, while she was at it. Her now ex-fiancé is now trying to throw everything in her face, despite the fact that he contributed nothing to their wedding that’s no longer happening; not his money, nor his time.

Speaking of money, that’s not what it’s about to her; it’s that he was comfortable lying to her. Her mom and dad feel like she should get married to him after all, since they already told everyone in the family about it.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for calling off the wedding, considering how her parents are reacting to the news.

In her opinion, she would rather save her future than save face. Since he broke her trust badly, she doesn’t see how she can recover from it.

“I feel heartbroken, used, and honestly, fooled. And seriously, if you can’t afford to get married, why propose in the first place?” she wondered.

