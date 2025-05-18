He’s Been Secretly Living In His Office Since Becoming Homeless

Three months ago, this man began secretly living in his office, and he never pictured his life coming to this point.

Things took a turn for him when his rent was increased by 40%, and then his roommate said he was ditching him.

He did his best to stay on top of making the rent payments all on his own, but it quickly became too much for him to handle.

“I couldn’t find another place in time, and I didn’t want to tell my friends or family—I felt like a failure, even though I know logically I’ve been dealt a rough hand,” he explained.

“So, I packed the essentials into a couple of duffel bags, bought a gym membership for showers, and started quietly sleeping under my desk.”

“You’d be shocked how easy it is to blend in when you’re the ‘dedicated one’ who’s always in early and stays late. I’ve set up a whole system.”

His pillow and blanket are stowed away behind a bunch of filing cabinets, so nobody can see them. On his lunch breaks, he washes his clothing at a local laundromat, and he hides them in a locked drawer.

He’s basically the ghost of his office. In the evenings, he wears noise-canceling headphones so he doesn’t jump at all the sounds, and that helps him fly even further under the radar.

Ocassionally, he feels as if he’s going crazy, or like he’s no longer a real human being; he’s more like a shadow of his former self.

“But at the same time, there’s this quiet pride in knowing I’ve survived this long without anyone finding out. I’m resourceful. I made it work,” he added.

“Still, every night when I hear the janitor’s cart squeak down the hallway, I hold my breath like a child hiding from a monster under the bed.”

“I don’t know how much longer I can keep this up. I don’t even know why I’m writing this, except I needed to tell someone—even if it’s just strangers on the internet—that I exist. That I’m here. That I’m trying.”

