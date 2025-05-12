She Got Kicked Out Of A Wedding For Her Dress, But The Bride Sent Invites By Text

DPN - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Weddings are supposed to be about love, laughter, and togetherness, but one bride decided to turn into the fashion police on her big day.

TikToker @ebrown_rn found herself the target of the worst-dressed guest when she arrived at her husband’s friend’s wedding. She and her husband had known the groom for 20 years.

She had traveled two hours to get there with her husband and two kids. Shortly after they showed up at the venue, the bride told her that her dress was inappropriate and did not align with the dress code. So, she was forced to leave the venue and sit in her car.

“We have been here literally like a total of 15 minutes, and the bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is ‘inappropriate’ for her wedding and that there was a supposed dress code that I didn’t know existed,” she said.

She went on to explain that no wedding invitation had been delivered to their house. Instead, her husband received a text message as an invitation.

Her dress was not white, nor was it sheer. It was just a blue dress decorated with geometric patterns.

Apparently, the dress code also did not include pink ties, which her husband had worn. So, he was asked to take off his tie.

The initial confrontation happened after she walked up to the bride to congratulate her. However, she didn’t even get a chance to introduce herself because the bride immediately scolded her for not following the dress code.

The family ended up leaving the wedding and decided to spend the day at a convenience store instead.

DPN – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Many TikTok users criticized the bride’s behavior and acknowledged that the dress TikToker @ebrown_rn was wearing looked fine for a wedding, especially for one that sent out text messages as invitations.

“If a bride is roaming around and taking time to be rude to guests, she’s got issues that you don’t need to think about twice,” one user pointed out.

“The only way I would ask a guest to leave is if they showed up in a wedding dress,” commented another.

“I’m sorry, but any wedding that texts the invites is not classy enough to have a dress code! Sounds like terrible people or something else going on,” declared someone else.

@ebrown_rn Part 1 | Got kicked out of a wedding reception for being out of a dress code I didn’t know existed! ? original sound – ebrown_RN

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan