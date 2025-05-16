She Kicked Her Husband Out Of The House After He Humiliated Her Kids At Dinner With Their Friends

Aleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 36-year-old woman has a 14-year-old daughter named Mia and a 16-year-old son, Liam, from her first marriage.

Mia and Liam have been into ice dancing ever since they were small, and it’s really normal in their sport to compete alongside your siblings, so Mia and Liam are a team.

“They’re a strong match, similar in size, and work very well as a team. The routines are expressive and dynamic, but age-appropriate; nothing suggestive,” she explained.

“My husband, Mark (38m), and I have been together for almost seven years. He’s been in their lives since they were young, and they’ve always called him their stepdad.”

“He used to be supportive, showing up to competitions, helping with rides, the usual. But over the last couple of years, his attitude started to shift for some reason.”

But then Mark started making bizarre remarks about how Mia and Liam are too close to one another during performances.

He says the choreography looks inappropriate, and he often comments about this when Mia and Liam can clearly hear him.

She firmly puts Mark in his place whenever he does talk about the kids, and they have gotten into blowout fights over it. During their last argument, Mark promised he would stop.

A couple of evenings ago, they had dinner at their house with some of their friends, and Mia and Liam were eating with them all.

One friend questioned Mia and Liam about how their skating was going, and although it’s the off-season, the kids are hard at work practicing.

“And then again, Mark went there by saying, ‘Yeah, they train hard, but it’s still weird how into it they are. Like they’re siblings and they’re all over each other, it’s a bit much,'” she added.

“Mia looked like she wanted to disappear. Liam just went quiet and stared him down, clearly pissed. The whole table just went awkwardly silent aside from an uncomfortable laugh from our friends, until someone changed the subject. I just felt done, but I didn’t make a scene right there and then.”

When all their friends had gone home, she told Mark it wasn’t cool that he had humiliated her kids in front of everyone.

Mark started in again on how he would quit making the comments, but at the same time, he accused her of being overly sensitive about it.

She underscored to Mark that it was a big deal for him to embarrass Mia and Liam over their sport, and she said if he was going to keep acting like that, he could leave.

So she kicked him out of the house, and he went to go stay with his mom, where he currently still is. Mark’s mom has called her up to freak out over what she did while defending Mark’s position. She hung up on Mark’s mom.

“Meanwhile, my ex-husband heard about it from Mia and Liam and contacted me right away. He told me I did the right thing, and he has my back 100%. No hesitation,” she continued.

“Mark has been texting and calling me. saying I blew things out of proportion and that I’m hurting the family over a throwaway comment.”

“Now that I’ve had time to cool down, I’m wondering if I took things too far and could’ve done things differently.”

What do you think?

