She Told A Mom Off On A Plane For Refusing To Use Headphones, Or Make Her Kids Use Them

This 35-year-old woman recently took a flight and got stuck near a mother and her two kids, who were all using loud devices and refused to wear headphones, even after she asked nicely. So, she wound up telling the woman off.

For some context, she was sitting in front of the mother and two children, who looked to be between the ages of 5 and 7. Both of the kids were using their iPads at full volume: one to watch Cocomelon, and the other to play a game. Meanwhile, the mother was scrolling through TikTok.

Eventually, she asked if the mother and children could either turn down their volume or put on some headphones. After all, the cabin was small yet packed with people, many of whom were trying to sleep.

To her surprise, the mother actually just glanced up, glared at her, and continued scrolling without saying or doing anything. So, she repeated herself, and a bit louder, but the mother wouldn’t budge. Instead, she got told to mind her own business.

“I understand that, especially on a long flight, everyone is bored, and we all need some form of entertainment. But I am sick and tired of both adults and children who can only watch things with the volume playing loud on a speaker,” she explained.

In her opinion, it’s extremely disruptive and rude when everyone else is forced to hear whatever’s playing on a specific individual’s personal device. She also believes that if someone isn’t able to use headphones or enjoy their content with the volume off, then they shouldn’t be using their device in public.

“Some people argue that we don’t know what mental illness someone has, that some people are hard of hearing or are on the spectrum, etc., and I do understand this,” she noted.

In fact, she has an 8-year-old nephew who’s nonverbal and on the autism spectrum, so he uses an iPad to communicate. To her, this is extremely different than simply using a device to watch a TV show at full volume.

Not to mention, her nephew apparently has other “issues” and tends to have violent episodes in which he yells, throws himself on the ground, and kicks or punches his surroundings. Due to this, her sister opts not to bring her nephew to restaurants or on planes.

Certain people have bashed her sister for this, saying that her nephew shouldn’t be punished for having a condition that he can’t control. They also argued that other people simply need to be more patient. However, her sister doesn’t view it as a punishment at all.

“My sister does not want to endanger others by putting her son in a situation where she knows he will not behave and can possibly disturb or injure other people,” she reasoned.

“I agree with this. Mental illness is real and legitimate, but we all have a responsibility to manage our own triggers.’

That’s why, after the mother on her flight ignored her, she hit her breaking point. She wound up telling the mother that she’d gladly mind her own business, but added, “When you are making noise and making everyone listen to your device, you are making it everyone else’s business.”

Next, she even told the mother to be quiet and claimed that, if she wasn’t able to show common courtesy to those around her, then she should’ve just stayed at home.

She reiterated how they weren’t talking about an individual with a disability, but instead a mother and kids who forced the rest of the cabin to listen to their entertainment only because they didn’t want to wear headphones. In her eyes, if a parent thinks their children are too young to be using headphones, then perhaps they shouldn’t be staring at a screen for hours, either.

“Some people and parents with small kids act as if using headphones or not having the volume on is the most ridiculous request; almost like they forget that, just a few years ago, every kid didn’t have an iPad,” she vented.

“Everyone didn’t play things out loud on a speaker in public.”

Still, ever since she called out the mother and her two kids on the flight, she hasn’t been able to stop wondering whether she was justified or acted like a jerk.

Do you agree that devices shouldn’t be played out loud in public places? Did she handle this the right way? What would you have done in her shoes?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

