She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Couldn’t Stop Bragging About Himself, And Then She Found Out He Got Engaged Two Weeks Later

rilueda - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2020, TikToker Sarena (@simplysarenawellness) matched with a guy on a dating app. They didn’t really talk much before making plans to go on a date. They ended up going to a restaurant. He was already sitting in a booth with a drink by the time she arrived.

The first thing she noticed about him was that he was super pretentious. He was trying hard to impress her by bragging about his nice car and how he was related to a former president, but she saw right through him.

She also did some digging and found that his claim about being related to a former president was not true. His cousins were related, but he was not. Furthermore, he kept talking about his boat and being a professional golfer.

He didn’t seem to have any major red flags, but the bragging was pretty annoying, and he didn’t really ask her anything about herself. After the date, he walked her to her car, and they made plans to go on a second date.

On their second date, he continued talking about the same stuff he did during their first date and acted like he had never told her about them before. He was also wearing a large sling because he had just gotten shoulder surgery.

After the date, he walked her to her car again. When she asked where he had parked, he pointed to the vehicle right across from hers. It was the same type of car she drove, so she asked where his super nice car was.

He told her that he didn’t like to drive his nice car around, which made her think that he did not even own such a car.

Then, he invited her to go to Bora Bora with him for the weekend. She told him she had to work. At that point, she didn’t know what was true or not true about him.

So, she slowly stopped talking to him. One night, he texted her, asking her out to dinner, and she just never responded.

rilueda – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

A little while later, she was swiping through social media when she came across pictures of him getting engaged.

She commented on the pictures, pointing out how it was a quick engagement because he had just asked her out to dinner two weeks ago. He blocked her immediately.

Sarena then found his fiancée on social media and had a friend reach out to her about how he had been going on dates with other girls this whole time.

Unfortunately, the girl did not respond. But two years later, Sarena saw his profile on the dating app again. She did some investigating and found out that he was still married. Plus, his wife had just had a baby a month ago.

Six months later, Sarena was at work with her friend when three guys walked in. One of them looked familiar, and sure enough, as soon as they made eye contact, he immediately headed in the opposite direction.

Shortly after, they approached Sarena and her friend. The guy asked him if she had ever been on his boat before because she looked familiar.

She explained that they knew each other from him going out on a date with her while he had a girlfriend. And when she called him out on it, he blocked her. In the end, he kept insisting that she had been on his boat.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan