She’s Missing Her Prom After The Tickets Sold Out And She Didn’t Know About It

blink2click - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This girl is a senior in high school, and her school is interesting in that they do not handle their own prom. Prom is not affiliated with her school at all, and it’s handled off the property.

The prom committee, which consists of the most popular girls in her grade, made the choice to exclusively sell tickets on Instagram.

The girls didn’t send school emails, make announcements, or hang up posters to advertise that prom ticket sales were happening.

“I don’t have Instagram. I don’t want Instagram. I’ve dealt with enough body image issues, bullying, and toxic comparisons to know that scrolling through pictures of filtered, skinny, ‘perfect’ girls all day is not something I need in my life,” she explained.

“But because I don’t use Instagram, I didn’t know about prom. I didn’t even know it was being planned. I only found out when I overheard one of the popular girls showing a teacher her prom dress and talking about how excited she was.”

That evening, she sent a text to one of her acquaintances asking about prom. This girl mentioned that the tickets had gone on sale weeks ago, and everything is sold out.

So now she can’t go, and it’s not because she couldn’t afford to buy a ticket or a dress, or that she preferred to stay home.

This was a major milestone she was looking forward to, and she’s being excluded simply because she was unaware of the tickets being sold.

It really hurt her feelings when it dawned on her that she was going to be missing out on something that truly was important to her.

She was bullied from elementary school on, so when it came time for her to attend high school, she picked somewhere new.

Somewhere where none of the kids knew of her. She was hoping her new school would feel like a chance at a clean slate for her.

“I wanted to finally feel like I belonged. But here I am again—on the outside looking in. I don’t want to be popular. I don’t need a hundred friends or to be the center of attention,” she added.

“I just wanted one night—just one—to feel included. To dress up, take pictures, dance like an idiot, and feel like I mattered. That I wasn’t invisible. Now, instead, I’ll be sitting at home while everyone else is out living that moment.”

“I’ll be watching the clock tick by, pretending I don’t care, pretending I’m fine, but I know it’ll hurt. And it’s not even about prom anymore. It’s about feeling forgotten. Left behind. Like, no matter what I do, I’ll never get that one magical night everyone else seems to get without trying.”

What advice do you have for her?

