She’s Evicting Her Disabled Sister And Elderly Parents Since She Doesn’t Want Them Around Her Unborn Child

Back in December, this 38-year-old woman and her 36-year-old husband purchased a new house, and they were elated about having enough space for their family.

They have a daughter who is 13, and they are currently pregnant with their second child, who is due this September.

“The new home also allowed us to accommodate my elderly father, mother, and my mentally challenged older sister, who have lived with me for years,” she explained.

“For some context, I’ve been financially supporting my family since I was 16, and out of my two sisters, I’m ‘the cash cow.’ My parents have always struggled with money, and I’ve often had to help with their debts. When I had my daughter, I was living with my family, and they frequently tried to undermine my parenting decisions.”

“After buying my first home in 2015, I quickly realized that my mom was treating it as if it were hers—getting upset if I had guests over, replacing my decor with her own, and hoarding items that cluttered the space.”

Her parents additionally damaged their home, would not give her money to make repairs, but miraculously had enough cash to pay for her little sister’s wedding (she’s her mom’s favorite child).

As time has gone on, her situation at home has become negative and destructive. Her mom loves to call her names and yell at her, and she has gotten physical on multiple occasions.

The police had to be called on her birthday a few years ago because her mom was that out of control. She did not press charges against her mom, but that was a catalyst for her mom getting worse.



“Now, as I’m five months pregnant, I’m deeply concerned about exposing my unborn child to this volatile environment,” she added.

“It’s bad enough my daughter has been exposed to this madness. I’ve made multiple requests for my parents and sister to find alternative living arrangements, but they have consistently refused to leave.”

“They haven’t contributed to any household expenses since, and I feel like I’ve reached my breaking point. After consulting with an attorney, we’ve decided to proceed with eviction. I’m feeling guilty about this decision, especially considering their financial situation, but I can’t continue to live in this toxic environment.”

Do you think she’s wrong for evicting them?

