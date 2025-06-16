He Started Bringing Sandwiches To Work For The Man Who Cleans Out Their Office Trash And Got A Touching Note From His Daughter

Tiny acts of kindness do add up in big ways, and you never know how much you can positively impact someone’s life with such a small gesture.

This man has an office job, and a couple of months ago, he noticed the same man working in the sanitation department coming to their office at lunchtime to collect all of their trash.

“I usually eat outside when the weather’s nice, and I saw him a few times, always looking exhausted. He’d be moving fast, barely taking a break, just focused on the job,” he explained.

“One day, I had made two sandwiches by mistake and offered him one. He looked kind of surprised but smiled and took it.”

“After that, I started bringing an extra sandwich for him on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Just simple stuff like peanut butter or turkey.”

He knows that people with the job this man holds often get overlooked by other people or treated like they’re somehow less than.

He just wanted to do something kind and show this man some respect. The man always thanked him on days he would bring a sandwich for him to have.

But today, the man handed him a piece of paper that was folded up, and he mentioned that his daughter had written something for him.

“I opened it after he left. It said, ‘Thank you for being kind to my dad. He says you make Tuesdays and Thursdays special,'” he added.

“That one note meant more than anything I’ve gotten at work this year. All I did was pack an extra sandwich.”

So, there you have it. Don’t underestimate how random, small acts of kindness can make a difference in the lives of people around you.

Have you ever had someone do something kind for you that meant a lot?

