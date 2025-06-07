Her Boyfriend’s Pushing Her To Get A Nose Job So He Doesn’t Have To Feel Embarrassed About Her

kiuikson - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 30-year-old woman does not have the most attractive nose out there. In fact, it’s bulbous and round, and she got bullied over it when she was younger.

Her family looks down on people who get cosmetic surgery, and they judge people who get work done, so that’s why she’s never thought about getting a nose job.

While she hates her nose, she learned to come to terms with it when she hit her late 20s. Now, she has a 36-year-old boyfriend whom she’s been with for the last four years.

He’s from a country where it’s common (and inexpensive) to get nose jobs, so he doesn’t get why she doesn’t go under the knife to fix her nose.

“He thinks I’m overthinking it and it would make my quality of life better (i.e., pretty privilege). So many of his family members have gotten cosmetic surgery, and his sister is studying to be a plastic surgeon,” she explained.

She is currently open to considering a nose job, but it costs a fortune where they live in North America, and she’s too anxious about visiting another country to have work done on her face.

She has mentioned this to her boyfriend, who simply says it’s super cheap and easy for her to fly to Turkey and get a nose job, since that’s what people back home do.

Oh, and in case you are wondering, she asked her boyfriend why he’s attracted to her since he doesn’t appreciate her nose, and he said he likes her ambition, personality, and eyes.

“Recently, he told his extended family about me, and now they want to see pictures. Apparently, he and his mom are shy to show me because they are afraid the rest of their family will judge my appearance,” she continued.

“I’m so, so angry about this. I feel they are being shallow and disrespectful. I don’t know what to do or say.”

What advice do you have for her?

