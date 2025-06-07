His Widowed Sister-In-Law Is Acting Like He’s A Replacement For His Brother, And She Tried To Kiss Him

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 29-year-old man’s brother passed away seven months ago in a terrible accident, leaving his 28-year-old sister-in-law a widow.

He’s still grieving the loss of his brother, and he is not feeling less pain as the days go by. He decided to move in with his sister-in-law, Olivia, to be there to help her with his little nephews.

“She was in a near catatonic state after the incident, and we’ve all been in therapy together to cope with the loss. It’s been devastating for all of us, especially for my nephews,” he explained.

“The thing is, my brother and I look remarkably alike in resemblance, though we are obviously not twins. And in some ways, I think Olivia is trying to replace my brother with me in her head.”

“She often calls me by his name, tells me things that only the two of them knew, and in general, feels like she, at times, almost forgets that my brother died and sees him in me.”

Adding to the weirdness, he’s been crushing on Olivia since the moment he got to meet her, but that’s not the issue here.

His nephews are one and two, so they’re young and impressionable. Given how Olivia is acting towards him, his nephews have come to believe that their dad never left and instead, they’ve started referring to him as their dad.

He corrects them constantly, which confuses his nephews and makes them sad all over again, which he hates having to do.

“It all came to a head yesterday, when my SIL tried to kiss me impulsively. I wanted to reciprocate it so badly (as I said, I always had a crush on her), but the thought of betraying my brother stopped and disgusted me,” he continued.

“I left the home right then and there, and am now living in a motel. My mom’s calling me [a jerk] for hurting a grieving, innocent girl.”

What advice do you have for him?

