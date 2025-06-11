His Girlfriend Constantly Put Him Down In Front Of Her Friends, So He Dumped Her

zvkate - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There’s teasing, and then there’s being cruel, and there’s a fine line between the two. This 26-year-old man dated his girlfriend for two years before deciding to dump her a couple of weeks ago over how nasty she was to him in front of her friends.

His girlfriend has since gone around telling anyone who will listen that he ‘blindsided her’ by calling off their relationship; however, he doesn’t feel guilty.

“For most of the relationship, she had this habit of making me the joke around her friends. She’d call me ‘soft’ for not being confrontational, make fun of my job (I’m an engineer), and even joked once that I was ‘the woman’ in the relationship because I cook and clean more than her,” he explained.

“Her friends would laugh, and when I pulled her aside later, she’d just say I was being too sensitive. It wasn’t just around others, either.”

“If I brought up something bothering me, she’d roll her eyes or say I was ‘starting drama.’ I stopped talking about stuff that upset me because I knew it would either turn into a fight or be dismissed.”

The last straw for him was witnessing his girlfriend tell a mean joke at his expense while they were at a party: she called him poor, even though he’s been paying the majority of their rent.

He’s also been footing the bills for the food and utility bills, so it was so untrue and hurtful what his girlfriend said about him.

Instead of screaming or arguing with her, he walked out of the party, and he never spoke to his girlfriend again after that.

“Now she’s posting online about how I ‘ghosted’ her, and her friends are messaging me saying I should have talked things through instead of walking away. But I feel like I did talk. For two years,” he concluded.

zvkate – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He’s left wondering if he is a jerk, though, for how he handled dumping his girlfriend.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski