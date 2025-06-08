His Wife’s Angry That He’s Not Allowing Her Work Husband To Come On Their Family Vacation

Sinisa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Eight years ago, this 36-year-old man got married to his 34-year-old wife, and they have two children together. Not too long ago, his wife started working at a new job, and she quickly became extremely close with one of her male coworkers.

His wife is so close to this man that she refers to him as her ‘work husband.’ His wife has defended their relationship while saying they tease one another and banter back and forth, but there’s nothing going on between them beyond a friendship.

The issue is, he’s come to doubt that’s true, and he’s concerned there is way more going on between his wife and her work husband.

“At first, I brushed it off, but over time, she started texting him outside work hours, laughing at his jokes constantly, and even FaceTiming him once when we were on a weekend trip with our kids,” he explained.

“I finally told her it was getting weird, and she told me to stop being insecure.”

He’s not the jealous type, but the bond his wife has with her work husband has been really upsetting him. And a week ago, when his wife asked him to bring her work husband on their family vacation to a lake house, it was the final straw for him.

He realized he could no longer sit back and try to be the chill, unbothered spouse, as he also worried about how his wife was crossing lines.

His wife mentioned that her work husband didn’t have any family members nearby and could totally use a vacation, but he still said she couldn’t bring this guy on their trip.

His wife’s work husband isn’t someone he or their kids have met, so he felt it wasn’t an appropriate thing for his wife to want to bring this man along for the ride.

Sinisa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I said absolutely not. This is our family time, and I don’t want some random guy tagging along, especially someone she flirts with all day,” he added.

“She got mad and said I was being controlling. Her exact words were ‘I’m not even allowed to have friends now?'”

“I told her it’s not about friends, it’s about boundaries. She’s still mad and says I embarrassed her by making a big deal out of nothing.”

Do you think he’s being too dramatic, or should he be worried about his wife’s work husband?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski