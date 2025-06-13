Her Friend Used Her Toothbrush, So She Snapped At Her For Being A Terrible Houseguest

Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You really start to see a friend’s true colors when they stay over with you at your house. Some friends are lovely houseguests, and others are nightmares.

One weekend, Claire, a friend of this 22-year-old girl, stayed at her apartment. They have been great friends since back in college, and Claire is an interesting individual.

Claire is proud of being different than most girls, and she is exciting to be around, but you just have to be careful, since spending too much time with Claire is sure to wear you out.

Claire came to her town for a concert not that long ago, so she invited Claire to crash at her place for two nights in a row.

“She shows up with ONE tiny tote bag, a plant (??), and no toothbrush. She immediately kicks off her shoes, socks and takes over my couch like it’s a personal throne. Fine. Whatever. I’m flexible,” she explained.

“Then she opens MY fridge and says, ‘You don’t have pickles? What kind of life are you living?’ I laughed it off until she started ‘quirkily’ reorganizing my spice rack by ‘vibes instead of function’ and moved all my books by color.”

“She said it ‘felt more aesthetically aligned with my energy.’ Ma’am, the energy is chaos. But the real kicker was Sunday morning. I walked into the kitchen and found her using MY toothbrush because ‘it looked like the one I use at home.'”

She mustered up her manners and politely called Claire out, because it is so gross to use someone else’s toothbrush.

Claire responded that she should quit being strange, since she only brushed her teeth one time every day anyway.

Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Well, she couldn’t take it anymore, so she freaked out on Claire and informed her that she’s not eccentric, she’s a terrible houseguest who lacks boundaries.

Claire quickly packed up her meager belongings and left earlier than anticipated. Claire has since gone around telling everyone that she’s anxious and hostile.

“Was I too harsh?” she wondered. “I honestly tried to be nice about it, but like…come on. MY TOOTHBRUSH???”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski