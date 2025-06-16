She Threatened To Divorce Her Husband For Watching MrBeast Videos With The Volume Blasting

This 24-year-old woman recently threatened to divorce her husband because she’s not sure how else to handle his irritating habit of watching MrBeast videos with the volume blasting.

But first, it’s important for you to know that her 26-year-old husband was a DJ in his teens and the early half of his 20s, so he’s partially deaf from doing that job.

Her husband requires volume on things to be louder than normal in order to be able to hear what’s going on.

“But what I don’t get is why that has to mean I’m involuntarily listening to MrBeast yelling about burying himself alive or giving away $10k to strangers at 9 am on a Sunday,” she explained.

“He watches MrBeast videos on his phone at like 95-100% volume. Not even joking. He’ll put a video on while he’s in the shower, phone just blasting on the bathroom counter, and I can hear it clearly from 2 floors down.”

“And it’s always MrBeast. Not different YouTubers. Just him. Constantly. Same loud vibe, same chaotic energy, every day.”

She’s come up with plenty of solutions to help her husband enjoy MrBeast in a less obnoxious way. She’s requested that her husband put on headphones, but he complained that he hated them.

She asked him to use subtitles with a lower volume, but he didn’t like that he would have to read all of that while attempting to relax.

She went so far as to buy him a tiny Bluetooth speaker, and her husband said the speaker on his phone was preferable.

“After the third time this week, I got woken up by ‘LAST TO LEAVE THE CIRCLE WINS $500,000!!!’ echoing through the walls, I kinda snapped and said, half joking, ‘If I hear one more MrBeast video at full volume I’m filing for divorce,'” she added.

“Now he’s sulking, saying I don’t respect his hobbies or his hearing issues. But honestly… It’s not just the volume. It’s the content. I think it’s childish. He’s almost 30. Why is a grown man obsessed with videos made for 14-year-olds with zero attention span??”

“I love him, but I just want peace and quiet in my own home. I’m tired of feeling like I live inside a YouTube thumbnail.”

