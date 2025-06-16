She’s Not Sharing Her Inheritance Since Her Half-Sister Used To Bully Her

I can think of some valid reasons not to want to share your inheritance with some of your family members, and this 28-year-old woman feels she has a leg to stand on when it comes to the money she just inherited, which she’s not interested in splitting with her half-sister.

Her grandpa passed away not that long ago, and he left her an enormous amount of money in his will.

Her mom and her 30-year-old half-sister named Amy know about the money, and they’re pressuring her to split it with Amy.

“…Amy and my mom are both saying it’s only fair that I split what I got 50/50, because ‘family is family,'” she explained.

“I feel like after everything Amy put me through, I don’t owe her anything, especially when she made it clear all these years she wanted nothing to do with me unless she needed something.”

You see, Amy made her life awful when they were kids. Amy bullied her, stole her belongings, and managed to get her in trouble when she did nothing wrong.

So it’s easy to understand why she and Amy failed to form a bond with one another, and when Amy turned 18 and left home, she went years without speaking to her.



Given how terrible Amy was to her back then, she wants to keep her inheritance to herself instead of allowing Amy to have half of it.

“Mom’s been guilt-tripping me, saying I’m being selfish and that Grandpa would’ve wanted us to share,” she continued.

“But the will literally names me and not her. [Am I the jerk] for not splitting my inheritance with my half-sister, even though it’s causing a family rift?”

