Her Boyfriend’s Mom Embarrassed Her And Made Her Cry In The Bathroom On The Last Family Vacation, So She’s Not Interested In Going On Another One

bnenin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I think it’s safe to say that if someone insults you and makes you cry on a vacation, it’s not in your best interest to go away with them again. I mean, if someone did that to me, you couldn’t pay me enough to say yes to going on vacation with them for a second time and allow them to do it again.

This 27-year-old woman went on vacation with her 29-year-old boyfriend’s family a year ago. The vacation lasted a week, and it was a total nightmare for her.

Her boyfriend’s parents, siblings, and their partners were all in attendance. Now, she was thrilled to be invited to go, as she thought this was an enormous step for them in their relationship. She was genuinely looking forward to bonding with her boyfriend’s family.

“I even used up most of my PTO for the trip and helped pitch in financially where I could. But from the start, things felt off,” she explained.

“His mom made passive-aggressive comments about me not being helpful enough, even though I cooked, helped clean, and offered to pick up anything we needed.”

“His sister barely acknowledged me and acted like I was just in the way. When I tried to join conversations or be friendly, I was either ignored or talked over.”

She attempted to speak to her boyfriend about his family, but he defended them and shut her down by insisting they were simply that way.

That’s a red flag there, too: her boyfriend didn’t care about how hurtful his family was being to her on the trip, nor did he try to do anything to make her feel more comfortable.

Anyway, one evening, her boyfriend’s mom remarked that she had not been raised to have manners, and she was so humiliated that she closed herself in the bathroom to cry by herself.

“Again, my boyfriend told me I was being ‘too sensitive’ and that I needed to stop taking things so personally. By the end of the trip, I felt emotionally drained and completely unwelcome,” she added.

“Now his family is planning another vacation, and he wants me to come along. I told him I’m really uncomfortable with the idea, and he got upset, saying I was making things harder than they needed to be and holding a grudge.”

“I honestly just don’t want to go through that again. But now I’m wondering…am I overreacting?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







