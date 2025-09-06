She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Let Her Walk Alone In The Dark Back To Her Car, And She Was So Scared She Called Her Best Friend

fotoduets - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @sister.sister.sister went on a date that wasn’t bad but also wasn’t great. The guy she went out with was somewhat inconsiderate, which was a bit of a red flag.

So, for their first date, they met up at a bar downtown. She parked right by the bar and waited for him to show up. He ended up calling her to tell her that he wasn’t able to find a spot to park in, so he had to park about a mile and a half away. He informed her that he was walking over, but he would be 10 to 15 minutes late, which wasn’t a big deal to her.

When he arrived, it turned out there was a really long wait time because they didn’t have a reservation. They decided to go somewhere else.

She suggested that they go to another bar across the street, but he said he had passed a bar that looked really cool on his walk. So, they walked about 10 to 15 minutes to the bar.

They stayed until 11 p.m. There weren’t many people around because it was a Thursday night. As they were finishing up the date, she wondered if he would walk her to her car because it was at least 10 minutes away, and it was dark outside.

When they got outside, they said their goodbyes, and he asked if she was okay getting back to her car on her own. She told him yes, and they parted ways.

She called her best friend because she was scared to walk in the dark alone.

The most disappointing part of the story was that she went on a second date with him. In the comments section, some TikTok users described similar experiences.

“This happened to me! He said, ‘Let’s go to my car; I’m scared I got a ticket.’ We went, and he was like, ‘Oh, good, no ticket! Okay, bye!’ and I was left realizing I walked him to his car???” commented one user.

“I’d be annoyed that he didn’t make a reservation and you had to wait…the not walking you would have been the nail in the coffin,” stated another.

“I was on a first date once and mentioned SEVERAL times that I had to get gas afte,r but that I really hated gas stations, especially at night (several bad experiences). I thought for sure he’d offer to follow me to the gas station and then split from there. Nope. Not one word about it,” added a third.