She Made The Mistake Of Dating A Guy Old Enough To Be Her Dad

profile Emily Chan | Sep 4, 2025
Sep 4, 2025
Recently, TikToker Cait (@bangbangskrimpp) has made the mistake of dating a man old enough to be her father. She thought an older man would be more mature, but sadly, she was wrong.

She had been seeing an older guy and went out with him a few times. One day, he invited her out on a boat. She agreed because she really needed something to cheer her up after a long day. He told her to meet up with him and his friends at his house so they could all head to the boat together.

When she arrived at his place, she saw that his “friends” were three women in bikinis. They were beautiful and very friendly, so Cait tried to brush it off and enjoy their company. Everyone was having a great time on the boat.

One of the girls asked Cait how she knew her date, and she replied that they had gone out together a few times. The girl informed Cait that they had slept together the weekend before.

Another one of the girls was currently on a date with him as they spoke.

On top of that, he had invited the three women to spend the night at his house. After that, Cait ended up becoming friends with one of the girls and proceeded to ignore this man.

He kept calling and texting her, claiming that he was just trying to show the other girls how to navigate a marina.

Then, he invited her to a baseball game. Cait knew she shouldn’t go, but she did anyway. He picked her up in a big, clunky truck and drove an hour to the baseball game.

Everything was going well until he asked her what her plans were for the night. She told him that he would be dropping her off at home, and he would not be invited in. His whole demeanor switched up, and she could feel the tension in the air.

They drove home in silence. He pulled into her driveway, grabbed a pizza box, and walked her to her door. She told him that he was not coming in.

Once she got inside, he called her, saying that his truck wouldn’t start. She said that he needed to figure it out. He called her 20 minutes later, throwing a fit.

Thirty minutes later, he said he was sleeping in her driveway. Finally, at 3 a.m., she let him sleep in the guest bedroom if he stopped interrupting her sleep.

In the morning, he tried to start his truck again, and it turned out to have been working the whole time!

By Emily Chan

Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in... More about Emily Chan

