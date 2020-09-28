Nanny Run Over By The Driver Of A Stolen Car After She Threw Herself In Front Of Two Children To Save Them

Every parent who hires someone to care for their children hopes that person will do what it takes to keep them safe, but one nanny took things to a whole new level when it came to the two kids she was in charge of.

Marina Fuentes was walking through D.C. on September 15th with the two children she cares for, a 7-year-old and 2-year-old.

They were looking at fish in a neighbor’s pond in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood when a delivery driver named Denis Miranda parked his car close by and got out.

He left it running as he went to drop off the food he was delivering when out of nowhere a man hopped into Denis’s car and tried to steal it.

Denis tried his best to stop the man, but he got hit with his own car and suffered several fractures.

The driver was all over the place, ended up right on the sidewalk, and then he was heading right for Marina and the two children.

Marina didn’t think twice before throwing herself in front of the children and in between the stolen car.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Marina

