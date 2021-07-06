She Used To Be A Bait Dog And Was Close To Death When She Was Rescued, But Now She’s Living Her Best Life

Miami, Florida. When a Pit Bull named Abigail was found by the Love is Fur Ever Dog Rescue, they knew she had been used as a bait dog for a dogfighting ring in Miami.

She was so close to death when she was rescued back in 2016, nobody really thought she would make it.

On top of that, Abigail was the worst case that the rescue had ever come across.

She had nearly one whole side of her head torn off. She was entirely missing one of her ears. She needed several surgeries and skin grafts.

She also needed to have bandages across her head throughout all of this, and that’s when the woman who fostered Abigail started putting cute headbands on her.

Abigail took a very long time to heal from her horrible injuries.

Facebook; Abigail is pictured above with a headband fit for a princess

When she was finally healed, Megan and Jason Steinke adopted her and decided to take her to school to be a therapy dog.

Abigail graduated from therapy dog school in September of 2017, and she is now a certified therapy dog along with her “sister,” a rescued Pit Bull named Tala.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.