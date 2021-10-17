Her Sister-In-Law Announced Her Pregnancy At A Funeral For 2 Children So She Snapped And Is Asking The Internet To Tell Her If She Was Wrong

A woman recently snapped at her sister-in-law for announcing her pregnancy at a funeral for 2 children.

Although she thought what she was doing was right at the time, she’s now asking the internet if she was somehow in the wrong, especially since her sister-in-law’s family is all over her for it.

She started out by explaining that her 33-year-old cousin Mary lost her 32-year-old husband and two of the three children they shared together in a car accident; their 3-year-old little girl and 10-month-old little boy.

Mary had asked her husband to take their kids to the store the day the accident happened so that she could get things done around the house.

Mary and her 5-year-old daughter are a mess over the loss of their family, and this woman said their situation is absolutely heartbreaking.

Mary is so distraught someone from their family needs to be with her constantly to make sure she doesn’t hurt herself.

On the day of the funeral, as soon as her brother and his wife got to her house, her 26-year-old sister-in-law told her she was pregnant.

She mentioned to her sister-in-law that she was happy for them, but that she should keep the news to herself today due to the sad occasion.

“Well, when we arrived at the church she kept making gagging sounds and robbing her stomach saying “I as a mom can’t imagine what she is going through” they have no kids so people would look at her and she’d tell them she was pregnant,” she said.

