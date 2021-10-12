Her Sister Specifically Wanted A Child-Free Wedding But She Brought Her 9-Year-Old Anyway And Is Refusing To Apologize For It

A 33-year-old woman has a 9-year-old son named Alfie. Not that long ago, her young sister Erinn, who is 26, had her wedding and she was invited to attend.

Now, Erinn specially outlined on the wedding invitations that children were not to be included on her special day.

“I don’t personally agree with childfree weddings but I respect Erinn’s choice and I arranged for my friend to come up and watch Alfie for the day,” this woman explained.

Well…she clearly didn’t respect her younger sister’s wishes, because she brought Alfie to the wedding anyway.

When the day of Erinn’s wedding arrived, she received a call at 6:30 in the morning from her friend, who had agreed to watch Alfie for her.

Her friend was quite ill and told her over the phone that she was feeling sick and could not watch Alfie like they originally planned.

She was extremely apologetic, and it’s good she did not go through with watching Alfie because she ended up coming down with something incredibly infectious.

Although this woman had until noon to figure out what to do with Alfie, which was exactly five and a half hours since her friend called, she felt inconvenienced by her friend canceling on her and decided she would bring Alfie to her sister’s child-free wedding.

Erinn’s wedding was on the larger side in terms of the guest list, so she did not speak to her sister until they were well into the reception.

