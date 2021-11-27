He Refused To Take Care Of His Teen Sister With Cerebral Palsy And He’s Telling The Internet He Feels Like An “Evil Person” For Making This Choice

A 26-year-old man has a 13-year-old sister, Emma, and has Cerebral Palsy.

“She is such a sweet girl and her strength in spirit is seriously unmatched,” he explained. “My two parents took absolutely fantastic care of her and basically sacrificed everything to make sure Emma can have a fulfilling life.”

“Emmas case is on the more dramatic end of the spectrum so she needs not constant care, but pretty close to it.”

Sadly, last year his dad passed away very unexpectedly, leaving just his mom to be the one to take care of Emma, and his mom’s life revolves around this.

They don’t have any other people in their family that can help his mom with Emma’s care.

Unfortunately, his mom was diagnosed this summer with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and she does not have much time left.

“Yesterday, barring a miracle was our last Thanksgiving together,” he said. “We tried our best to enjoy what time we have left together and I am so grateful she is my mom.”

“The only thing that sadly soured the evening was she wanted to have a conversation about who would be taking care of Emma when she passed.”

He had a very long conversation with his mom about this and brought up his concerns that he really cannot realistically care for Emma.

