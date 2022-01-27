She Desperately Needs A Kidney Transplant And A Woman That She’s Never Met Before Is Donating One Of Her Own Kidneys To Save Her Life

East Liverpool, Ohio. Cat is a mom of four who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Kidney Disease, and her doctors explained to her that she desperately needs a kidney transplant now as her own kidneys are failing her.

Well, Cat’s sister tried to help get the word out about Cat needing a kidney, and through her sister’s efforts, Cat found a match.

Cat’s match is a woman named Amanda, and Cat and Amanda were complete strangers before all of this.

Amanda learned about Cat’s story and then decided to see if she could possibly be a match, which entailed both women flying to Pittsburgh to undergo extensive testing.

There, they learned that Amanda is a successful match for Cat.

“Needless to say, it takes an extraordinary person to decide to donate a kidney to someone that they have never met, and Amanda is definitely a very generous and giving person,” Cat wrote on her GoFundMe page.

In just a month, Amanda and Cat will undergo their kidney surgeries, and Cat said that they really need help to get finances in order since they don’t have a lot of time to prepare.

It’s actually going to cost Amanda a few thousand dollars out of her own pocket to donate one of her kidneys to Cat, and that’s certainly never something I thought about before when it comes to organ donation.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Amanda with her family

Amanda will need to pay for three different flights to Pennsylvania for the surgery for not only her by for her family as well.

