She Got One Heck Of A Reply When She Yelled Out The Window To Tell All Of New York City She Was Engaged

New York, New York. Bailey Kenworthy is a young woman from Texas who recently spent a week in New York City on vacation with her family.

On December 23rd, Bailey arrived at the Airbnb she booked with her family, and her boyfriend also came along on the vacation.

A few days later, Bailey’s boyfriend popped the question and asked her to marry him.

Bailey jokingly said in one of the videos she posted on TikTok that she was “dressed like a fisherman” when her boyfriend got down on one knee.

“My boyfriend proposed to me on the day I dressed like a literal fisherman,” Bailey explained in one of her TikTok videos, along with photos of her outfit.

TikTok; pictured above is Bailey’s beautiful engagement ring

Bailey smiled and held up her ring as she posed in front of the Brooklyn Bridge, and although she does look like she’s channeling some fisherman vibes, her outfit is adorable!

Bailey then revealed that her boyfriend told her that he didn’t want to tell her to get all dressed up and that’s why he didn’t say anything about her outfit.

He was concerned that if he told her what to wear or said to dress up, that she would know what he was about to do, and that the surprise proposal would be ruined for her.

